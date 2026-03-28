New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory on the allotment of examination cities for candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2, from Kuwait, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain amid the ongoing regional tensions. NTA advisory on exam cities for JEE Main 2026 candidates in Gulf

The agency said the city intimation slips for candidates in Kuwait and Dubai have been released, while arrangements for those registered from Bahrain are being worked out in coordination with the Indian Embassy.

JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from April 2 to April 8 at centres across India and select cities abroad, according to the advisory dated March 26.

“The city intimation slips for candidates in Kuwait and Dubai have now been released,” the NTA said, adding that “for the candidates registered from Bahrain, the NTA is in coordination with the Indian Embassy.”

The agency has also opened a window for candidates seeking a change in their allotted examination city. “For any change of examination cities for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, candidates may contact 011-40759000 or write to jeemain@nta.ac.in,” the advisory stated.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check official websites for updates.

HT reached out to NTA officials, but did not receive a response till the time of print.

JEE (Main) is the gateway to undergraduate engineering programmes at institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other centrally funded technical institutions.

The NTA conducted JEE Main 2026 Session 1 between January 21 and January 29, with 13.04 lakh candidates appearing out of over 13.5 lakh registered. The results were declared on February 16.

Based on performance across both sessions, the top 2.5 lakh candidates qualify for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), scheduled for May 17, 2026, to be conducted by IIT Roorkee.

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