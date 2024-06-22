NTA defers Joint CSIR-UGC-NET amid NEET row, Centre notifies law with 1 crore fine | 10 points

Amid a massive row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG test and the cancellation of UGC-NET entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday postponed the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility test. The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET is a test conducted to determine eligibility for junior research fellowship and admissions to PhD in science courses. National Students Union of India (NSUI) supporters stage a protest against ongoing NEET UG and NET examination issue. (ANI)

The Centre on Friday notified a stringent law to end malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations. The law entails stringent punitive provisions for those involved in these offences, including a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to ₹1 crore.

Here are 10 points on NEET, UGC-NET paper leak row:

The National Testing Agency, which is in dock over the cancellation of UGC-NET exam after paper leak was detected on the internet, postponed the CSIR-UGC-NET citing unavoidable circumstances as well as logistical issues. "The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 and 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website," the NTA said in a circular. The Congress took potshots at the BJP-led Central government over the development. "Yet another NTA exam postponed. This time it is the CSIR-UGC-NET. Clearly, NTA has become Narendra's Trauma Agency for youth," said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The CSIR-UGC-NET exam is conducted twice a year -- June and December -- in five subjects, including Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences in computer-based format. Its score paves the way for admissions in all premier institutions offering PhD courses in these disciplines, including IITs and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs). More than 2 lakh students were supposed to take the exam. In December last year, over 1.75 lakh students appeared for the test. Meanwhile, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 was notified by the personnel ministry on Friday night. The provisions of the law came into force from June 21, four months after President Droupadi Murmu approved it. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the Central Government hereby appoints the 21st day of June, 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," reads the notification. The law was passed by the Rajya Sabha on February 9. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on February 6. It received the President's approval on February 12. Examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the railways, banking recruitment examinations and the National Testing Agency (NTA) come under the purview of the law. Per the law, those involved in organised crimes linked to cheating will face five to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹ 1 crore. The BJP government has ordered a CBI probe into the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday that the exam was cancelled after the authorities found the question paper on darknet. The paper was also being circulated on Telegram, he added. He said the paper leak was the institutional failure of NTA. The government has formed a committee of experts that will recommend reforms in the testing agency. "The paper leak is an institutional failure of NTA. We are assuring you that there will be a reform committee and action will be taken," he said. The Supreme Court on Saturday refused to stop the counselling of the NEET exam. Medical aspirants have alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam after as many as 67 students scored full 720 marks in one of the toughest tests in the country. There is also discontent against the grace marks. The agency has asked over 1500 students to retake the medical entrance test. The authorities have arrested four people in Bihar, including a medical aspirant, for the alleged paper leak in NEET-UG 2024 exam. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the government over alleged irregularities in competitive exams. "In the last five years, papers of 43 recruitment exams have been leaked in the country. Paper leak has become a national problem of our country under BJP rule which has ruined the future of crores of youth so far. India is the youngest country in the world. We have the largest youth population. Instead of making these youth skilled and capable, the BJP government is making them weak," she alleged.

With inputs from ANI, PTI