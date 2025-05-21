NTA to hold retest for CUET UG 2025 accountancy students after syllabus mismatch

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a re-examination for students who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (CUET-UG) 2025 Accountancy paper between May 13 and May 16. This decision follows complaints from candidates regarding questions that were not aligned with the notified syllabus, specifically citing discrepancies related to Unit V. From May 22, students will be given the option to either answer questions from Unit V or skip it entirely. (Representative file photo)

The Accountancy paper is part of the CUET-UG, scheduled from May 13 to June 3, 2025. Students reported that the paper during the initial days included questions beyond the prescribed syllabus.

In response, the NTA has modified the structure of the Accountancy test. From May 22, students will be given the option to either answer questions from Unit V or skip it entirely. The rest of the paper, covering Units I to IV, will remain unchanged.

To ensure fairness, students who attempted the paper from May 13 to 16 will have the option to either retain their original score or reappear for the revised examination.

“The NTA is committed to conducting fair and transparent examinations. Students who appeared from May 13 to 16 will be given a chance to reattempt the paper, should they wish to,” the agency said in a notice.

Candidates can make their choice through the official websites while further information regarding the retest schedule and application process will be provided on these portals.