NTK chief Seeman supports Raghavan in ‘sting video’ case

Tamil nationalist and founder of Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) S Seeman on Monday extended his support to KT Raghavan, who recently resigned from his post as the general secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP over a sexually explicit video of him released on social media, engulfing the national party into a series of controversies.

“Has he done something that is not happening in the world?” Seeman asked while speaking to reporters. “People have been caught watching porn inside the Assembly. That is wrong. But he was doing something in his room.”

Last Tuesday, YouTuber and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Madan Ravichandran, who was later ousted from the party, released the video of Raghavan on a video call with a woman, whose identity was protected. Ravichandran said that the woman was helping them in their ‘sting operation’ to probe if their senior leaders were involved in sexual harassment and exploitation.

Seeman said the crime was recording Raghavan and making it public. “Without his knowledge, you’ve recorded him in his personal space that’s a social crime. He (Ravichandran) should have been arrested first,” said Seeman. “What can be achieved by eavesdropping on what people are doing and recording it?”

However, Congress MP Jothimani released a video on social media calling Seeman irresponsible and a B-team of the BJP. “It is shocking to see him supporting a sexual offence,” said Jothimani. “Tamil society will never accept those committing sexual crimes against women and those who support such women.” She went further to say that since there have been allegations of sexual offences made against Seeman in the past, he was supporting Raghavan. “It leads us to doubt whether Seeman is trying to cover up his crimes.”

While Seeman’s speeches have often caused a furore, they are more keenly watched now as NTK has grown rapidly to become the third-largest party after the Dravidian majors in Tamil Nadu. It secured a 6.7% vote share in the recently concluded elections.

Meanwhile, Raghavan has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him in the video and has decided to face it legally. The party has formed an internal committee to probe the issue and expelled Ravichandran and an associate G Venba for going ‘against party ideals’.

Ravichandran said that he had gathered similar evidence against 15 others and that BJP’s new president K Annamalai allowed him to release the video. BJP has denied receiving such complaints.

The incident comes after the state BJP issued a legal notice to Tamil daily Dinamalar in June over an article that claimed the party had allegedly received several complaints of sexual harassment against its leaders.