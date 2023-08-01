Home / India News / CM Kejriwal appeals for peace amid violence in Haryana's Nuh

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 01, 2023 05:46 PM IST

Kejriwal said that the people need to unite and defeat the forces against peace and politics of violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the communal violence in neighbouring Haryana "deeply troubling" and appealed to the state's people to maintain peace and brotherhood at this critical time.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(HT File Photo)
He said people need to unite and defeat the forces against peace and politics of violence.

Five people have been killed in the violence. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Nuh.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “The communal violence in Haryana's Nuh (Mewat) is deeply troubling. After Manipur in the Northeast, now such an incident in Haryana is not a good sign.”

He further said, "I appeal to the public in Haryana with folded hands to maintain peace and mutual brotherhood at this critical time. Together, we have to defeat the forces against peace and the politics of violence."

