close_game
close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: Bihar's poverty hurdle, explained in six charts

Number Theory: Bihar's poverty hurdle, explained in six charts

ByRoshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha, Nishant Ranjan
Nov 10, 2023 10:10 AM IST

What explains Bihar’s poverty? The answer to this question is not as simple as it sounds. Here are six charts which try to explain this

That Bihar is among the poorest states in the country is well known. Its per capita GSDP in 2022-23, the latest year for which this number is available, was 35,118 at constant prices. This is the lowest for states with a population of at least 10 million. What explains Bihar’s poverty? Can extending reservations, like the Bihar government has done with the bill introduced on Thursday, solve this problem? The answer to this question is not as simple as it sounds. Here are six charts which try to explain this.

HT Image
HT Image
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out