Number Theory: Can inflation elephant go back to the jungle?

“Two years ago, around this time, when CPI inflation had peaked at 7.8% in April 2022, the elephant in the room was inflation. The elephant has now gone out for a walk and appears to be returning to the forest. We would like the elephant to return to the forest and remain there on a durable basis. In other words, it is essential, in the best interest of the economy, that CPI inflation continues to moderate and aligns to the target on a durable basis. Till this is achieved, our task remains unfinished”, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his written statement after RBI’s bimonthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday.

