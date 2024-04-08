 Number Theory: Can inflation elephant go back to the jungle? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: Can inflation elephant go back to the jungle?

Roshan Kishore
Apr 08, 2024 08:35 AM IST

While the non-food inflation elephant has returned to the jungle (RBI’s target), it is the food inflation elephant which is still outside it.

“Two years ago, around this time, when CPI inflation had peaked at 7.8% in April 2022, the elephant in the room was inflation. The elephant has now gone out for a walk and appears to be returning to the forest. We would like the elephant to return to the forest and remain there on a durable basis. In other words, it is essential, in the best interest of the economy, that CPI inflation continues to moderate and aligns to the target on a durable basis. Till this is achieved, our task remains unfinished”, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his written statement after RBI’s bimonthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday.

    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

