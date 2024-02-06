 Number Theory: Can the BJP win 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Number Theory: Can the BJP win 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls?

Number Theory: Can the BJP win 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls?

ByAbhishek Jha, Nishant Ranjan, Roshan Kishore
Feb 06, 2024 09:40 PM IST

One way to answer this question is to look at how much the BJP will have to gain compared to previous elections to achieve this target.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted on Monday while speaking in the Lok Sabha. Can the BJP achieve this target in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? While predicting election results is always fraught with risks, one way to answer this question is to look at how much the BJP will have to gain compared to previous elections to achieve this target. Here is what an HT analysis shows.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted on Monday that the NDA will cross the 400 mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.(HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted on Monday that the NDA will cross the 400 mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.(HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

