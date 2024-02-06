Number Theory: Can the BJP win 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted on Monday while speaking in the Lok Sabha. Can the BJP achieve this target in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? While predicting election results is always fraught with risks, one way to answer this question is to look at how much the BJP will have to gain compared to previous elections to achieve this target. Here is what an HT analysis shows.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted on Monday that the NDA will cross the 400 mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.(HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)