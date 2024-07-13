 Number Theory: Understanding India's demographic challenge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: Understanding India's demographic challenge

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Jul 13, 2024 12:57 PM IST

India is the world’s most populous country, and will retain that position even in 2100

India’s population is expected to have reached 1.451 billion in 2024, according to the World Population Prospects (WPP) report released by the United Nations on Thursday. India is the world’s most populous country, and will retain that position even in 2100, the report said. What do these projections mean for India’s economic future? Here are four charts which use data from the WPP report and other official sources to put India’s demographic challenge in perspective.

India is the world's most populous country

India News
