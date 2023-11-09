Number Theory: What Bihar caste census data does not tell us

By publishing data on population by sub-caste, and socio-economic attributes, Bihar has become the first state in India to give official data at the sub-caste level. While unit-level release of these caste survey data will lend itself to a far more detailed analysis, even the released numbers provide a lot of information about socioeconomic inequality at not just the broad social group-level, but also at the level of sub-castes.

HT Image