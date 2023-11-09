Number Theory: What Bihar caste census data does not tell us
Without taking away anything from the importance of the data which has been released, here are some aspects which have been left unaddressed
By publishing data on population by sub-caste, and socio-economic attributes, Bihar has become the first state in India to give official data at the sub-caste level. While unit-level release of these caste survey data will lend itself to a far more detailed analysis, even the released numbers provide a lot of information about socioeconomic inequality at not just the broad social group-level, but also at the level of sub-castes.
