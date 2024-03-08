 Number Theory: What will a BJP-BJD alliance mean in Odisha? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Number Theory: What will a BJP-BJD alliance mean in Odisha?

Number Theory: What will a BJP-BJD alliance mean in Odisha?

ByAbhishek Jha, Nishant Ranjan, New Delhi
Mar 08, 2024 09:18 PM IST

The BJD is perhaps the only regional political party in a major Indian state where the party's leadership will not be passed on to someone within the family

An alliance between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha seems to be on the cards. Neither the BJP nor the BJD have refuted the reports that it is happening. Were the alliance to happen; it would be unique in not just Odisha’s but also India’s political history as the BJP and BJD are the main political competitors in the state. How will it change politics? Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik upon his arrival at Chandikhol, in Jajpur district, on March 5(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik upon his arrival at Chandikhol, in Jajpur district, on March 5(PTI)
