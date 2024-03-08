Number Theory: What will a BJP-BJD alliance mean in Odisha?
Mar 08, 2024 09:18 PM IST
The BJD is perhaps the only regional political party in a major Indian state where the party's leadership will not be passed on to someone within the family
An alliance between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha seems to be on the cards. Neither the BJP nor the BJD have refuted the reports that it is happening. Were the alliance to happen; it would be unique in not just Odisha’s but also India’s political history as the BJP and BJD are the main political competitors in the state. How will it change politics? Here are three charts which explain this in detail.
Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.
Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Share this article