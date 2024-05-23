 Nursing college scam: CBI suspends officer over bribery charge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nursing college scam: CBI suspends officer over bribery charge

ByShruti Tomar
May 23, 2024 07:58 AM IST

CBI has named four agency officers, along with 19 others in its first information report in connection with the bribery racket

The Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) has terminated the services of its arrested inspector Rahul Raj and removed three more officers from its Bhopal office for allegedly accepting bribe from staff of Madhya Pradesh-based nursing colleges to give them a clean chit in the agency’s probe into irregularities in the functioning of educational institutions, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

So far, 13 out of the 23 accused named in the FIR have been arrested by the agency for giving favourable inspection reports to nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh in exchange for bribes collected through conduits, officials said. (Representational image)
So far, 13 out of the 23 accused named in the FIR have been arrested by the agency for giving favourable inspection reports to nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh in exchange for bribes collected through conduits, officials said. (Representational image)

CBI has named four agency officers, inspector Rahul Raj, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashish Prasad, and two Madhya Pradesh police inspectors on CBI deputation, Rishikant Asathe and Sushil Kumar Majoka, along with 19 others, including chairpersons and staff of nursing colleges and some touts, in its first information report (FIR) in connection with the bribery racket.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The federal agency has terminated Rahul Raj from services with immediate effect following its “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption, a CBI officer aware of the matter said. The agency has initiated administrative action against DSP Prasad and has written to DoPT to take further action. It has also removed Asathe and Majoka from the agency’s deputation and sent them back to the state police, the officer added.

“Rahul Raj and Sushil Kumar were arrested after being caught red-handed while accepting bribe. Ashish Prasad and Rishikant Asathe have been suspended but they will be arrested after the probe,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The action comes days after a CBI vigilance team from Delhi caught Raj, the agency’s Bhopal anti-crime bureau (ACB) inspector, red-handed on Sunday while accepting a bribe of 10 lakh from Malay College of Nursing chairman Anil Bhaskaran and his wife Suma Anil Bhaskar.

So far, 13 out of the 23 accused named in the FIR have been arrested by the agency for giving favourable inspection reports to nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh in exchange for bribes collected through conduits, officials said.

A special court in Bhopal has remanded them in CBI custody till May 29.

CBI swung into action after inputs and surveillance by its internal vigilance unit indicated that one of the support teams constituted on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh high court to examine infrastructure in nursing colleges in the state was indulging in corruption by giving a clean chit to educational institutions in lieu of bribes.

The agency has found that its officers were allegedly collecting 2 to 10 lakh from each institute to give favourable reports after inspection, officials said.

The CBI officer cited above, however, said it was wrong to raise a question on the entire investigation.

“These officers, mediators and staff members were part of a team out of seven teams who were inspecting the nursing colleges. It is wrong to raise question on entire investigation because vigilance team has been keeping eye on all officers of other teams too,” the officer added.

In a three-part series in August 2022, HT had highlighted how ghost nursing colleges were being run in Madhya Pradesh for providing degrees to students. The colleges were being run only on papers without staff, students, teachers and 100-bed hospitals — a mandatory requisite to get recognition.

In September last year, the Madhya Pradesh high court ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

CBI has inspected 308 out of the total 364 nursing colleges for which the high court had issued the direction to conduct probe. In its probe, CBI found a total 169 colleges suitable to run the nursing course, 74 colleges “deficient with minimal problems” that can be rectified and remaining 65 colleges have been found unsuitable to run nursing courses.

However, whistle-blower and petitioner in the nursing scam case, Vishal Baghel said: “We will move application before the high court against this corruption because nursing colleges are putting all the efforts to save their business of crore of rupees that is being run for years.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

News / India News / Nursing college scam: CBI suspends officer over bribery charge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On