e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital

Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior official of the city-based private hospital where she was admitted.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 07:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has been released from the hospital.
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has been released from the hospital. (PTI)
         

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble.

Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior official of the city-based private hospital where she was admitted, said.

“She will be under medication and needs rest,” he said.

The MP from Basirhat was rushed to hospital on Sunday night due to respiratory problems, a statement issued by her family said, adding, she has a history of asthma.

Police sources, however, said that Jahan, after celebrating her husband Nikhil Jain’s birthday, had taken an overdose of medicine, following which her health condition deteriorated.

“Nusrat Jahan was rushed to a hospital around 9.30 pm.

She was admitted in the ICU and treatment started immediately,” they said.

The actress had won this year’s Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat by a huge margin of over three lakh votes.

She married her long-time beau and city-based enterpreneur Nikhil Jain in June.

Jahan had come in the firing line of Muslim clergy after she was seen sporting ‘sindoor’ (vermilion) while taking oath in the Parliament as the new MP.

The TMC MP had responded by saying she represented an inclusive India, which was beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.

tags
top news
BJP reads a message in PM Modi’s praise of NCP, Pawar’s cryptic comments
BJP reads a message in PM Modi’s praise of NCP, Pawar’s cryptic comments
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
Woman strangles 23-yr-old daughter to death over affair, arrested
Woman strangles 23-yr-old daughter to death over affair, arrested
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
‘Free trade in right circumstances’: Ex-Australia PM backs India’s RCEP move
‘Free trade in right circumstances’: Ex-Australia PM backs India’s RCEP move
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News