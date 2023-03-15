Home / India News / NWMI condemns DMK, BJP for targeting Chennai writer

NWMI condemns DMK, BJP for targeting Chennai writer

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Mar 15, 2023 12:21 AM IST

“Shalin has been facing high-volume targeted harassment on Twitter as well as Facebook over the past year, specifically from handles associated with the DMK and the BJP,” NWMI said in a statement on Monday.

The forum Network of Women in Media, India, (NWMI) has condemned members of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for targeting Chennai-based writer and activist Shalin Maria Lawrence on social media for her efforts in raising awareness about caste-related atrocities.

“Shalin, who joined Twitter in 2020, and has been active on Facebook for over a decade, has used her considerable platform to raise awareness of caste-related atrocities in Tamil Nadu, especially those that might not find a mention in regional media. This has drawn the ire of both right-wing groups as well as persons associated with the DMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu,” the statement said.

NWMI said that there were coordinated attacks against Shalin using “demeaning language, casteist and religious slurs, body shaming and some targeted her close family members too”.

Shalin tweets from the handle @TheBluePen25. Thanking the NWMI for their support, Shalin tweeted: “This means a lot for women like us who go through threats and abuse on a daily basis.” “The abusers keep on abusing when there is lack of support for the affected. Solidarity changes things.”

Several people including Carnatic vocalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee T M Krishna expressed solidarity with Shalin.

“Shalin’s refusal to be silenced comes at a great cost to her physical and mental health,” the NWIM said. “The NWMI stands in solidarity with Shalin and demands that the ruling DMK take accountability for the actions of their supporters online and rein them in.” NWMI also put forth three demands which include that the DMK and BJP should send a strong message to their supporters that the harassment of women writers, journalists, and activists cannot be tolerated.

The DMK and BJP have not reacted to the statement.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

