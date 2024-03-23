OBC coalition extends unconditional support to INDIA bloc ahead of LS polls

New Delhi: Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) chairman Raj Kumar Saini, representing the all-India grand alliance of backward organisations – the OBC Bharatiya Gathbandhan – on Friday extended the coalition’s “unconditional and unanimous” support to the INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, citing the Congress’s support for a nationwide caste census. The OBC leaders met Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Friday (Twitter/@kharge)

The alliance leaders, led by Saini, met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Friday to announce their support.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Saini said that the backward classes organisations have been demanding their share in the decision-making process and social justice. “Rahul ji [Congress leader Rahul Gandhi] has raised a voice for a caste census and economic survey and for giving people their rights..,” he said.

He said that the Congress party has already extended his support for their cause and this is why the entire Bahujan samaj has decided to support the INDIA alliance.

Earlier this week, Saini, who won the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in 2014, met Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria and expressed his willingness to join the INDIA bloc ahead of the general elections on the condition of being given the Sonepat parliamentary seat, where he said his party had a strong base.

Besides LSP, the alliance of various backward classes organisations that have extended support to the INDIA bloc includes the Bahujan Mukti Party, the Swatantra Janata Party and 25-30 other organisations.

“INDIA alliance and our people will together remove the system of superstition and hypocrisy that is going on in this country and establish the very secular self-government and give everyone equal rights,” Saini said, taking an indirect jibe at the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Gandhi thanked and welcomed Saini and the other leaders. “This is a fight for the nation’s progress, and I am very happy that we are going to fight this fight together,” he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge thanking the coalition for its support said that they had come together to “save democracy” and the rights of crores of people.

“Our goal is everyone’s participation for social justice. Our only objective is to free the Dalits, tribals, backward classes and economically backward people from BJP’s atrocities and oppression. I am happy that today leaders of about 30 such parties have given their unconditional support to the INDIA alliance. This is a strong step towards climbing the ladder of social justice. Thank you very much to all of you,” he wrote on X.