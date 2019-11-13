e-paper
‘Delhi wants odd-even to continue’: Arvind Kejriwal tweets appeal to Oppn

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi to provide air quality index (AQI) data from the date of introducing the odd-even scheme to November 14.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he may consider extending the odd-even road rationing scheme, which ends on Friday, if pollution levels in the national capital continue to spike.

“If required we can extend odd-even scheme,” Kejriwal said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi to provide air quality index (AQI) data from the date of introducing the odd-even scheme to November 14. The court also sought data for the same period from last year.

Air pollution levels were likely to enter the “severe plus” or “emergency” category on Wednesday. Such severe air pollution can worsen existing respiratory illnesses and also affect even healthy people.

Government’s air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said that winds carrying plumes of smoke from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana have led the spike in the pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) was 457 at 6.40 am on Wednesday.

AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as poor. The 301-400 range is considered very poor and 401-500 severe. The AQI above 500 falls under the severe plus category.

New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
'Under stress' IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom's father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court's order
