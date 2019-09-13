Odd-even traffic rule back in Delhi from November 4-15 to tackle pollution, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:29 IST

The Odd-Even vehicle rationing plan will be back in Delhi between November 4 and 15 to tackle pollution during winter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

This comes a day after environment experts recommended the rationing and use of face masks as “short term measures” to fight pollution during the winter months when the air quality in Delhi dips to alarming levels, the state government said in a statement on Thursday.

Kejriwal had met environment and sustainability experts to formulate winter air pollution action plan so that the city is prepared to tackle the pollution levels.

Delhi has earlier also experimented with Odd-Even plan, though opinion is divided on the gains, if any, from the rationing system.

In 2017, a joint study conducted by atmospheric scientists of IITs and IIM had revealed that in the first phase of odd-even scheme the levels of pollution declined only by 2%-3%. Only three areas in Delhi—Najafgarh, Shalimar Bagh and Greater Kailash—witnessed 8%-10% drop in pollution due to the odd-even scheme, the study showed.

Experts also said that the use of pollution masks could be beneficial as an effective risk-mitigation measure. “In a study done by EPIC India across 3,500 slum residents of Delhi in winter of 2018, it was found that take-up of masks was the highest when it was distributed free,” the statement said.

