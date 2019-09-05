City’s air quality best since 2015

mumbai

As the city grapples with heavy rain, it is not all bad news. On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded its cleanest air day since air quality monitoring began in 2015.

Earlier in the day, the city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 12, falling under the ‘good’ category, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). It rose to 14 (good) by evening. Prior to Wednesday, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 13 on June 25, 2018. On Tuesday, the AQI was 15, and on July 24 it was 16. SAFAR categorises AQI for particulate matter (PM) 2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor, and above 400 as severe.

Of the 10 locations where SAFAR monitors AQI levels, all areas recorded ‘good’ air quality. Navi Mumbai had the cleanest air with AQI levels at 2, followed by Bhandup at 3. Rest of the city had levels ranging from 10 to 15. Andheri recorded an AQI of 25.

“Extremely high moisture availability combined with heavy rain washed away pollutants suspended closer to the surface. High humidity and rain will keep pollution at bay for the next three days at least,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR. An AQI of 13 has been predicted for Thursday.

