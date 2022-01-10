Odisha orders 500,000 Omicron test kits, says it’s the 1st state to place order

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has placed an order to procure 5 lakh Omicron testing kits, OmiSure, as the Covid-19 variant tally in the state crossed 100-mark with 28 more fresh cases reported in the state.

Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO and managing director of Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd. on Monday said Odisha is the first state in the country to order the Omicron test kits. As OmiSure specifically identifies Omicron without the need for sequencing, it will help the government to combat the spread of the new variant of concern in the state, he said.

OmiSure is the only test kit approved by the ICMR for RT-PCR detection of the Omicron variant. It targets 3 genes with a single tube, fully multiplexed assay in a unique design that identifies simultaneous S-gene Target Failure and S-Gene Mutation Amplification.

The state government’s order for a large number of Omicron testing kits came as director of health services Bijoy Mohapatra said Odisha may witness the peak in Covid-19 cases by the end of January. Mohapatra said that a high number of Covid-19 cases have been recorded in four to five districts of Odisha while there is the presence of Omicron in all districts.

As Delhi and Maharashtra are likely to witness a peak by January 15, Odisha may witness a peak after 10 to 15 days, he said. On Monday Odisha had reported 4,829 new infections in the last 24 hours, its single day high in last 7 months.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation warned that a fine of ₹500 will be imposed on people violating Covid-19 guidelines. “Cases of Omicron variant of the virus are rising. People need to be more careful. Violation of Covid-19 guidelines will attract a penalty of ₹500,” the BMC said in its notification on a day Bhubaneswar reported 619 cases.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said all markets in the city will be to decentralised and vendors will be asked to sell at designated places with social distancing.