Odisha: Iron structure collapses at Sundargarh cement factory, workers feared trapped

Several workers were feared to have been trapped under the debris after a coal hopper, a big iron structure, collapsed inside a cement factory at Rajgangpur in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Thursday evening. An ambulance arrives at a Dalmia Cement factory after several workers feared trapped following hopper collapse, at Rajgangpur, in Sundargarh district, Odisha, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(PTI)

Sundargarh MLA Rajen Ekka said reports are coming in that some deaths are feared in the incident.

The incident occurred at Dalmia Bharat Cement Limited factory when over a dozen labourers were working near the site, news agency PTI quoted a senior officer as saying.

However, neither the company nor the police were sure how many workers were trapped under the debris.

After getting information, local police rushed to the spot and helped remove the debris.

"An accident took place in Dalmia Bharat Cement Limited. We rushed to the factory as soon as we got the information. All the officials from the administration DIG, SP, sub-collector are inside the factory. We are here to help people. Reports are coming that there have been some deaths in the incident. We want that factory manager, shift in-charge and safety in-charge should be arrested and interrogated. People should be compensated, and treatment should be provided," PTI quoted Sundargarh MLA Rajen Ekka.

“The coal hopper suddenly fell down. We are at the spot now. The debris is being removed with the help of cranes. So far no casualty or injury has been reported. But, we suspect that some workers might have been trapped inside the debris as labourers usually work under the structure,” Rajgangpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Manaranjan Pradhan told the news agency.

Soon after the incident, workers and family members of those who were working at the site gathered outside the plant.

The family members of some workers reportedly alleged that the labourers were not responding to their calls.

Assam coal mine rescue op

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Thursday announced a judicial enquiry and a police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Umrangso coal mine incident, in which nine workers were trapped with bodies of four victims recovered so far.

A coal mine in the Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district was flooded on January six when water had gushed in suddenly, trapping nine workers inside. Four bodies have been recovered since then in the rescue operations.

The Assam government also declared an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the victims, even as officials said that suspected seepage of fresh water from underground streams has slowed down the dewatering process.

Officials in Dima Hasao said operations to rescue the remaining five miners are being hampered by suspected seepage of fresh water from underground streams which is slowing down the dewatering process.

The officials said NDRF, SDRF and Army personnel remained engaged in the rescue operations, while navy divers were withdrawn.