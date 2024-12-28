3 women Maoists arrested in Odisha’s Malkangiri district: Police

Three women Maoists carrying rewards of ₹8 lakh on their heads were arrested from the forests of Malkangiri in Odisha on Saturday. Police said that the arrested Maoists were planning to undertake a covert operation. (Representational image)

Police officials said the arrested women Maoists are Swapna alias Chandrama Khilo, Babita alias Kamala Khilo and Sunita Khilo. They hail from Dhakadapadar village under Jodambo police limits.

Niti Shekhar, deputy inspector general of police, South Western Range, said Swapna was carrying cash reward of ₹4 lakh. She joined the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) in 2018 and was working in the banned outfit’s military platoon.

Babita joined AOBSZC in 2021 and was working in the Uday Protection team. She was carrying cash reward of ₹2 lakh. Sunita joined the Maoist group in 2021 and was carrying reward of ₹2 lakh.

The DIG said the arrested Maoists were planning to undertake a covert operation. “We received information about suspected movement in the area and verified the information by conducting a visit. On getting sight of security forces, many individuals fled, but we managed to apprehend three women, who are now being detained for questioning,” said the DIG.