Odisha CM directs police to discuss woman’s safety and security in state

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed the police to convene a state-level conference to discuss issues related to the safety and security of women in Odisha. Odisha chief minster Mohan Charan Majhi (Twitter Photo)

His remarks come amid the countrywide outrage and rising concerns over women’s safety following the Kolkata incident in which a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College was raped and killed on August 9.

Maintaining that women’s safety is his government’s topmost priority, the CM said that his government is committed to the safety and security of women in Odisha and directed the authorities to ensure justice for the victims of gender violence.

“The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards violence against women. Exemplary action will be initiated against those showing negligence in providing justice to the victims”, Majhi said.

Speaking in the assembly later in the day, the CM said that his government will go for a massive recruitment in Odisha police within the next 100 days.

“Our government will recruit 3,000 police personnel in 100 days. We have decided to provide over 9,000 motorcycles to Odisha police. Each police station in the state will get at least seven motorbikes for better policing,” said Majhi, who also holds the state’s Home portfolio.

“The state government is committed to equipping the Odisha police with modern technology to check crimes in the state. A special battalion will be raised to upgrade security arrangements at Puri Jagannath temple,” Majhi said.

Besides, 2,298 homeguards would be recruited. Apart from that, 1,000 posts for traffic management across the state, 4,000 posts for the Odisha Industrial Security Force, and 10 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams would be formed. The government has also made a budgetary provision of Rs.117 crore for the Emergency Response System, he added.