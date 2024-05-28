Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reacts to BJP's ‘being controlled’ claim
Naveen Patnaik's remarks came hours after Sarma shared a video on X, claiming that the ex-bureaucrat is controlling even the BJD leader's hand movements.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday responded to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's claim that he was being controlled by BJD leader VK Pandian, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is known for raising “non-issues”.
"I believe the BJP, which is known to make non issues into issues, is discussing my hands. This will certainly not work," news agency PTI quoted Patnaik as saying.
His remarks came hours after Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video on X, claiming that the ex-bureaucrat has held Patnaik captive and is controlling even the BJD leader's hand movements.
Sarma said that he is concerned about the future of the state.
In the video, Pandian can be seen controlling the shivering chief minister on the dais when the latter was addressing a rally.
"This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu. I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha!" he said.
The Assam CM further asserted that the saffron camp is determined to give back the reins of Odisha to the people of the state.
Earlier, the BJP leader had alleged that Patnaik was being held captive by his close associate, saying that Pandian has effectively captured Patnaik, restricting his ability to interact independently.
Meanwhile, Pandian slammed the BJP, claiming that the party's self-goals will help the BJD and that none can stop the regional party from forming the government for the sixth consecutive time.
The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the coastal state are being held across four phases, from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes in the state and elsewhere will be held on June 4.
(With inputs from agencies)
