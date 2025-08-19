Odisha cops seize 9 tonnes of explosives, 4,000 detonators from Kandhamal forests

The Odisha police on Monday said they have seized around 9 tonnes of explosives, including gelatin sticks, and 4,000 detonators from the forests of Kandhamal district, an area known to be Maoist hotbed. A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Our personnel have seized around 9 tonnes of explosives and 4,000 detonators from Tumudibandha area in Kandhamal. We have detained two persons for interrogation in this connection. Security personnel had earlier found 600 detonators from a Maoist dump in Kandhamal last month. The detonators seized from both places were of same brand,” said Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) in Odisha, Sanjeeb Panda.

Police said 70 Maoists have been spotted around Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi and Bargahr districts with some members of central committee in the last few months. In Kandhamal area alone, around 20 Maoists are active.

The ADG said the police suspect that the explosives and detonators meant for mining activities were being illegally supplied to Maoists. “We have launched an investigation to find out the source and destination of the seized explosives,” he said.

“The explosives were stored illegally in Tumudibandha area. Our officials are looking into all these issues,” said Panda.

Security personnel found similar explosives from a Maoist dump in Gumma Reserve Forest in Kadhamal around a month ago.

Maoists from neighbouring Jharkhand had stolen huge quantity of explosives from a stone quarry in Sundargarh district a couple of months ago of which only 80 % could be recovered from Saranda forest during combing operations.