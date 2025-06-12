Odisha: Cow protection group member dies days after assault, internet suspended

A member of a cow protection group died 13 days after alleged cattle smugglers assaulted him, prompting the authorities to deploy additional police forces and suspend internet services for 24 hours in parts of Odisha’s Bhadrak amid communal tensions, a police officer said. Police superintendent Manoj Rout said the internet will remain suspended until 6am Friday. The internet will remain suspended until 6am Friday. (Shutterstock)

People aware of the matter said Santosh Parida died at a Bhubaneswar hospital late on Wednesday. Twelve accused in the case have been arrested, and chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a ₹10 lakh compensation for Parida’s family.

A Criminal Investigation Department officer said 139 cases of cattle trafficking were lodged in 2019, 267 in 2020, 371 in 2021, 386 in 2022, 620 in 2023, and 630 in 2024. He added that violence was reported in over 60% of the cases.

Odisha, which shares porous borders with West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand, has become a transit hub for the illicit cattle trade, often linked to organised networks.

A certificate from a veterinary officer is necessary for transporting cattle to other states. Vehicles transporting animals need enough space, proper ventilation, first-aid equipment, water, and fodder. In most cases, these requirements are flouted.

The Odisha government in December announced stricter legislation against cow slaughter and trafficking. Majhi said that the Odisha Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, which provides for up to two years of rigorous imprisonment, will be amended to enhance the punishment.

In its poll manifesto, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party last year promised to implement the anti-cow slaughter law, prevent illegal trade of cows, and establish government-aided bovine shelters across the state.