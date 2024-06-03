Odisha doctor working in Malkangiri abducted from hospital quarter, Maoist hand suspected

A young doctor working in erstwhile Maoist-affected area of Malkangiri district was abducted on Saturday night fuelling speculations that the rebels may be behind it. A young doctor working in erstwhile Maoist-affected area of Malkangiri district was abducted on Saturday night fuelling speculations that the rebels may be behind it.

Amlan Bhoi, 29, working in Kalimela community health centre of Malkangiri since January this year, was found missing from his government quarters on Saturday night. Police seized a poster put up by CPI (Maoist) on the wall of Bhoi’s quarters on the premises of Kalimela CHC demanding transfer of all the old staff of Kalimela CHC and posting of specialists in the hospital. His mobile phone and motorcycle were found at his residence.

Chief district medical officer of Malkangiri, Prafulla Kumar Nanda said after finishing his duty in the CHC, Bhoi returned to his quarters at around 10 pm on Saturday. However, he was found missing from his residence since Sunday morning.

He said the body of a woman named Lachi Khurami (37) of Konta village in neighbouring Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, was received at Kalimela CHC on Friday. When Bhoi asked the people accompanying the deceased to conduct postmortem of the body, they objected and had an altercation with him. Bhoi later formed the police and the postmortem was conducted soon after.

Sub-divisional police officer of Malkangiri, Sachin Patel said the police are still investigating if Maoists are involved in the incident. “He was abducted either late in the night or early Sunday morning. We are are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area," he said.

A native of Kandhamal district, Bhoi was appointed as a doctor in Kalimela CHC in January this year.

Once known for large incidences of Maoist attacks, Malkangiri saw no incidences of Maoist-related violence during Lok Sabha and Assembly election in April this year. In the erstwhile Maoist bastion of Swabhiman Anchala of Malkangiri, people voted in polling booths near their villages instead of BSF camps.