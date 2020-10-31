Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till Nov 30

e-paper
According to news agency ANI, Odisha has registered 290,116 Covid-19 cases till now, which includes 273,838 recoveries, 14,905 active cases and 1,320 deaths. The active cases are almost 5 per cent of the total caseload.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:35 IST
The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Saturday said the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown across containment zones in the state has been extended till November 30. According to news agency ANI, Odisha has registered 290,116 Covid-19 cases till now, which includes 273,838 recoveries, 14,905 active cases and 1,320 deaths. The active cases are almost 5 per cent of the total caseload.

An official from the health department said the case fatality rate (CFR)  s currently at 0.45 per cent. On Friday, the state recorded 1,470 new Covid-19 cases, 12 related deaths and 1,800 recoveries. Out of the fresh Covid-19 cases, Khurda district which includes the capital city of Bhubaneswar added the maximum (159) followed by Cuttack and Angul which added 98 and 95 cases respectively. With regard to disease-related fatalities, 229 were added from Ganjam district followed by Khurda (226) and Cuttack (110).

The state has tested over 4.5 million samples for Covid-19 out of which 44,506 were tested on Thursday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 6.4 per cent.

Maharashtra, which continues to be worst-affected state by the pandemic, has also extended its lockdown till November 30 with no further relaxations. Places of worship, theatres and swimming pools along with several other social, political, academic events are yet to be reopened.

Earlier, the state government had allowed restaurants and bars to open with 50 per cent capacity. Gymnasiums too opened up and railway authorities since June 15 resumed a limited number of special suburban trains for people who are a part of essential services.

(With agency inputs)

