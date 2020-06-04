e-paper
Home / India News / Odisha: Family attempts suicide after losing son; mother, daughter dead, 2 others critical

Odisha: Family attempts suicide after losing son; mother, daughter dead, 2 others critical

Suchismita Mohanty, the inspector of BTM police station in western Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, said the five family members were traumatised after the youngest son died on Monday. The son succumbed to his injuries at a nursing home after he was injured in a road accident in 2016, Mohanty said.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:58 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Hospital authorities said the mother and daughter died on Thursday morning, a day after the family's only surviving son (33) had also expired.
         

A mother (58) and her daughter (30) passed away at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital in Burla, Sambalpur district, Odisha, on Thursday morning four days after five members of a family had allegedly got into a pact and tried to commit suicide in Jharsuguda district, as they were unable to come to terms with the death of their youngest son (22), the police said.

Hospital authorities said the mother and daughter died on Thursday morning, a day after the family’s only surviving son (33) had also expired.

“The head of the family, an employee of the public sector unit (PSU)-run Mahanadi Coalfields, had died in 2016 after his retirement. The family had spent over Rs 30 lakh on the younger son’s treatment, but unfortunately, he didn’t recover. On Monday, his condition worsened and he was admitted to a nursing home, where he passed away,” the inspector added.

The condition of the other two surviving members of the family is still critical, the police said.

