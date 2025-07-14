Odisha governor seeks update on why Balasore student attempted self-immolation

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday sought a report from the state government on the circumstances under which a 20-year-old woman college student resorted to self-immolation and steps taken to address the situation. Members of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal stage a protest after Fakir Mohan College student attempted self-immolation for allegedly being denied justice over "sexual harassment" by a teacher.(PTI)

Kambhampati's action came a day after Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik sought the governor's intervention into the matter that led to a second-year integrated BEd student attempting self-immolation on the campus of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore on Saturday.

Kambhampati in a post on X said: "Spoke to Higher Education Minister Shri Suryabanshi Suraj (@suryabanshibjp) regarding the unfortunate incident involving the girl student of FM (Autonomous) College, Balasore, who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. I sought details about the circumstances that led to the incident and the steps being taken to address the situation."

The governor also said in the social media post that Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj has assured him that the matter is being taken seriously and that necessary measures have been initiated to provide support and ensure accountability.

"I also spoke to the Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to get an update on the student's health. A team of specialists from AIIMS Delhi is assisting in her treatment," the governor said.

Kambhampati also said: "I pray to Lord Jagannath for her swift recovery and inner strength, and sincerely hope she regains her health soon. The safety, mental well-being, and dignity of students must be protected at all times. I have urged the authorities to act with urgency, empathy, and responsibility to prevent such incidents in the future."

The 20-year-old college student set herself on fire on the campus of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore on Saturday for allegedly being denied justice over "sexual harassment" by a teacher.

The state Higher Education department has already suspended the FM College Principal Dilip Ghose and HoD Samira Kumar Sahu. Sahu, the prime accused in the sexual harassment case was also arrested on Saturday.