Odisha govt makes wearing masks in public mandatory, issues guidelines

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:42 IST

The Odisha government on Monday directed the people of the state to cover their mouths and noses with any available form of masks when going out in public.

“The general public is directed to cover their mouth and nose with any available form of mask while stepping out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least two layers can also be used for the purpose,” said a government order that will come into effect from 7 am on April 9 and will remain in force till further orders.

“Disposable/single use masks should be properly disposed of by following due procedure prescribed by Health and Family Welfare Department. Cloth masks should be cleaned with soap/detergent/disinfectant and water and sun-dried for at least 5 hours after every single use. Masks used by one person must not be used by any other person,” the order said.

Wearing surgical masks in public spaces may help limit the transmission of viruses, including the one that causes coronavirus disease or Covid-19, a new study published in the the journal Nature Medicine on Saturday had said.

The study was published days after a high-level US scientific panel said the Sars-Cov-2 virus that caused Covid-19 is airborne and can be spread through speech or breathing – contradicting previously held belief that it spreads largely through close contact.

Earlier, the district administration of Ganjam had made it compulsory for all to wear masks while stepping out. Those not wearing the masks would have to pay Rs 1,000 in urban areas and Rs 500 in rural areas, the district administration said.