Odisha man branded 500 times with hot iron to treat him of TB, dies: Family

Bhubaneswar: A 34-year-old tribal man in Odisha’s Keonjhar district died on Thursday after allegedly being branded with hot iron to treat him of tuberculosis, his family has said.

Bikash Dehury of Kainsari village under Banspal block of Keonjhar was unwell for the last several days and complained of loss of appetite, fever and other ailments. His wife Droupadi Dehury alleged that her husband had consulted doctors at several hospitals including Bansapal community health centre and district headquarters hospital for treatment of tuberculosis.

“However, the doctors did not treat him following which he went to a witchdoctor. The local witchdoctor branded him with hot iron throughout his body leaving him with 500 burn marks,” said his wife. He died on Tuesday.

Chief district medical officer of Keonjhar, Dr Akash Das said he has sought reports about Dehury’s TB treatment from the government hospitals in the district and would be able to comment only after getting a report.

Keonjhar Sadar MLA and BJP leader Mohan Majhi alleged that two years ago, nine tribals in the same village succumbed to tuberculosis following which the district administration took some measures. “But later, the district administration did not take any steps on treatment of TB which forced the tribals to consult local witchdoctors,” he alleged.

In one such incident in Bardapal panchayat of Keonjhar in 2019, more than 50 infants were branded with hot iron to cure and prevent stomach-related diseases.