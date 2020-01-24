Odisha man sentenced to 20 years jail for raping minor sister

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 08:08 IST

A designated POCSO court in Malkangiri district of Odisha sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating his minor sister.

Additional session judge and judge of designated Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Mahalat Sa convicted the man more than a year and a half after he was accused of the crime. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the man and ordered 2 additional years of imprisonment in the event of non-payment of penalty.

The minor survivor gave birth to a girl child in a shelter home.