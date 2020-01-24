e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Odisha man sentenced to 20 years jail for raping minor sister

Odisha man sentenced to 20 years jail for raping minor sister

The man was convicted a year and a half after he was accused of the crime.

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 08:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bhubaneswar
Patna, India - Dec. 16, 2019: Various women’s organisations demonstrate against increasing crimes against women and incidences of rape in the country, at Kargil Chowk in Patna, Bihar India, on Monday, December 16, 2019. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
Patna, India - Dec. 16, 2019: Various women’s organisations demonstrate against increasing crimes against women and incidences of rape in the country, at Kargil Chowk in Patna, Bihar India, on Monday, December 16, 2019. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)(Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)
         

A designated POCSO court in Malkangiri district of Odisha sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating his minor sister.

Additional session judge and judge of designated Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Mahalat Sa convicted the man more than a year and a half after he was accused of the crime. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the man and ordered 2 additional years of imprisonment in the event of non-payment of penalty.

The minor survivor gave birth to a girl child in a shelter home.

tags
top news
Coronavirus toll up at 25, WHO calls it ‘emergency in China, not world’
Coronavirus toll up at 25, WHO calls it ‘emergency in China, not world’
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
Shaheen Bagh living up to its name, says its founder
Shaheen Bagh living up to its name, says its founder
Minister Naqvi dons writer’s hat with aim to promote harmony
Minister Naqvi dons writer’s hat with aim to promote harmony
CBI to try Indian charged with murder in UAE
CBI to try Indian charged with murder in UAE
Abide With Me to feature at Beating Retreat ceremony
Abide With Me to feature at Beating Retreat ceremony
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news