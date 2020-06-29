e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha official due to join new govt job found dead at home

Odisha official due to join new govt job found dead at home

Police said Mahapatra locked himself up in a room of his house on Sunday following a quarrel. When he did not open the door despite repeated calls, his wife called some of their neighbours.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The man was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors pronounced him dead.
The man was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors pronounced him dead.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A newly-recruited official of the Odisha government was found dead in his house in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, a day before he was supposed to join his duties, police said on Monday.

Officials said Abhilash Swaroop Mahapatra, a 35-year-old official in Odisha Finance Service cadre, was supposed to join duty at the treasury office on Monday.

They said Mahapatra locked himself up in a room of his house on Sunday following a quarrel. When he did not open the door despite repeated calls, his wife called some of their neighbours.

He was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Mahapatra, a native of Titlagarh in Bolangir district, earlier worked with a bank and was recruited in the OFS cadre a few months ago.

The OFS officer’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination and the last rites were performed in Puri’s Swargadwar.

tags
top news
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In