Odisha on alert ahead of Cyclone Montha | Check IMD's time-wise warnings

The depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a deep depression and was slowly moving towards the east coast, with the India Meteorological Department warning that it could further intensify into a cyclonic storm. This has prompted the Odisha government to put the entire state on alert.
After the depression intensified into a deep depression early on Sunday, the IMD said in a post on X, "It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours." Track Cyclone Month live updates
The weather office added that it will continue to move further north-northwestwards, and is “is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph".
If and when the deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm, it will be called 'Cyclone Montha', as named by Thailand under the international convention.
The weather department has issued an orange alert for Odisha for Monday, October 27, and a red alert for the following two days, October 28 and 29.
All districts on alert, officials ready for rescue ops
Odisha's revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said that all 30 districts in the state have been placed under alert, adding that men and machinery are ready for rescue and relief operations.
He added that District Collectors have been directed to evacuate people from low-lying areas and places likely to be hit by surface wind ahead of the impending heavy rainfall.
Pujari said that 15 districts in the coastal and southern regions will be hit by the cyclonic storm.
Additionally, leaves of government employees have been cancelled in southern and coastal areas in anticipation of the urgency of the situation.
Check IMD's time- and intensity-wise forecast:
Date/Time (IST)
Position (Lat.°N / Long.°E)
Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph)
Category of cyclonic disturbance
October 25 / 05:30 AM
10.8 / 89.0
40-50 gusting to 60
Depression
October 25/ 11:30 AM
10.8 / 88.6
40-50 gusting to 60
Depression
October 25 / 17:30 PM
10.8 / 88.1
45-55 gusting to 65
Depression
October 25/ 23:30 PM
10.9 / 87.6
50-60 gusting to 70
Deep Depression
October 26 / 05:30 AM
11.2 / 86.9
55-65 gusting to 75
Deep Depression
October 26/ 17:30 PM
11.6 / 86.1
60-70 gusting to 80
Cyclonic Storm
October 27 / 05:30 AM
12.3 / 85.1
70-80 gusting to 90
Cyclonic Storm
October 27/ 17:30 PM
13.1 / 84.4
80-90 gusting to 100
Cyclonic Storm
October 28 / 05:30 AM
14.7 / 83.6
90-100 gusting to 110
Severe Cyclonic Storm
Odisha weather forecast
The weather department has not issued any warnings for Odisha for Sunday. However, it has issued alerts for very to extremely heavy rainfall in the coming two to three days.
For October 27, an orange alert has been issued, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Jagatsinghpur districts. The IMD has also sounded a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur
For October 28, a red alert has been issued for scattered heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated extremely heavy downpour at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.
An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Puri. And a yellow alert has been sounded in Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.
Again, for October 29, a red alert has been issued for scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain, at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, and Rayagada.
Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam have been placed under orange alert, and Bargarh, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur will be under a yellow alert.
Additionally, the IMD has warned that the sea conditions are expected to be "rough to very rough" along and off the Odisha coast from October 26 evening to October 27 evening. It said that the situation "would worsen further, becoming high" from October 28 morning till October 29 afternoon, and then gradually would improve.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Southwest, adjoining the central Bay of Bengal, till October 29 and along and off Odisha coast from October 26 to 29. They asked those out at sea to return immediately.