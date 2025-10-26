Odisha on alert ahead of Cyclone Montha | Check IMD's time-wise warnings

The depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a deep depression and was slowly moving towards the east coast, with the India Meteorological Department warning that it could further intensify into a cyclonic storm. This has prompted the Odisha government to put the entire state on alert. The Odisha government said that men and machinery are ready for rescue and relief operations if the deep depression intensified into a cyclonic, and a severe cyclonic storm. (ANI File Image) After the depression intensified into a deep depression early on Sunday, the IMD said in a post on X, "It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours." Track Cyclone Month live updates The weather office added that it will continue to move further north-northwestwards, and is “is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph".

If and when the deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm, it will be called 'Cyclone Montha', as named by Thailand under the international convention. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Odisha for Monday, October 27, and a red alert for the following two days, October 28 and 29. All districts on alert, officials ready for rescue ops Odisha's revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said that all 30 districts in the state have been placed under alert, adding that men and machinery are ready for rescue and relief operations. He added that District Collectors have been directed to evacuate people from low-lying areas and places likely to be hit by surface wind ahead of the impending heavy rainfall. Pujari said that 15 districts in the coastal and southern regions will be hit by the cyclonic storm. Additionally, leaves of government employees have been cancelled in southern and coastal areas in anticipation of the urgency of the situation. Check IMD's time- and intensity-wise forecast:

Date/Time (IST) Position (Lat.°N / Long.°E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance October 25 / 05:30 AM 10.8 / 89.0 40-50 gusting to 60 Depression October 25/ 11:30 AM 10.8 / 88.6 40-50 gusting to 60 Depression October 25 / 17:30 PM 10.8 / 88.1 45-55 gusting to 65 Depression October 25/ 23:30 PM 10.9 / 87.6 50-60 gusting to 70 Deep Depression October 26 / 05:30 AM 11.2 / 86.9 55-65 gusting to 75 Deep Depression October 26/ 17:30 PM 11.6 / 86.1 60-70 gusting to 80 Cyclonic Storm October 27 / 05:30 AM 12.3 / 85.1 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm October 27/ 17:30 PM 13.1 / 84.4 80-90 gusting to 100 Cyclonic Storm October 28 / 05:30 AM 14.7 / 83.6 90-100 gusting to 110 Severe Cyclonic Storm

Odisha weather forecast The weather department has not issued any warnings for Odisha for Sunday. However, it has issued alerts for very to extremely heavy rainfall in the coming two to three days. For October 27, an orange alert has been issued, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Jagatsinghpur districts. The IMD has also sounded a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur

Weather forecast for October 27 for Odisha amid intensifying deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. (Screenshot from IMD website)

For October 28, a red alert has been issued for scattered heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated extremely heavy downpour at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam. An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Puri. And a yellow alert has been sounded in Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.

Weather forecast in Odisha on October 28. (Screenshot from IMD website)