Odisha passes bill to identify socially backward classes

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 04:44 IST

The Odisha assembly on Monday passed the Odisha State Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill to enable its newly constituted Backward Class Commission to conduct a survey for identifying socially and economically backward classes on the basis of their socio-educational status.

The bill was passed unanimously. The assembly also passed a resolution to take up the survey of social and educational conditions of people of backward classes. Officials said the amendment was necessary for conducting a survey of the households of backward classes. There are over 209 communities identified as socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC), but there are demands from several others for inclusion in the list.