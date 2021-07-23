Home / India News / Odisha prosecutor with a record for getting corrupt convicted sacked for bribery
Odisha’s director of vigilance YK Jethwa said the government has terminated the services of Ashutosh Mishra, special public prosecutor of a vigilance court in Kalahandi (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Odisha’s director of vigilance YK Jethwa said the government has terminated the services of Ashutosh Mishra, special public prosecutor of a vigilance court in Kalahandi (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Odisha prosecutor with a record for getting corrupt convicted sacked for bribery

Odisha’s special public prosecutor for Kalahandi was arrested on a charge of accepting a 1 lakh bribe.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s anti-corruption department has sacked a special public prosecutor who was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of 1 lakh earlier this month, a senior government official said on Friday.

Odisha’s director of vigilance YK Jethwa said the government has terminated the services of Ashutosh Mishra, special public prosecutor of a vigilance court in Kalahandi.

Jethwa said he was caught accepting a 1 lakh bribe from an assistant sub inspector of police who was chargesheeted in a corruption case.

Vigilance officials searched Ashutosh Mishra’s house in Bhawanipatna town of Kalahandi after his arrest and was found to own assets worth Rs. 85 lakh. He was later also charged with possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the department said after his arrest on July 3.

This is the first case in Odisha vigilance in which a prosecutor was arrested for demanding money.

Mishra had served as a prosecutor in Kalahandi for nearly 11 years. Officials said Mishra had among the highest rate of convictions as a special public prosecutor over the past decade and had received many appreciation letters in this context.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.