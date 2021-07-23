Odisha prosecutor with a record for getting corrupt convicted sacked for bribery

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s anti-corruption department has sacked a special public prosecutor who was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh earlier this month, a senior government official said on Friday.

Odisha’s director of vigilance YK Jethwa said the government has terminated the services of Ashutosh Mishra, special public prosecutor of a vigilance court in Kalahandi.

Jethwa said he was caught accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe from an assistant sub inspector of police who was chargesheeted in a corruption case.

Vigilance officials searched Ashutosh Mishra’s house in Bhawanipatna town of Kalahandi after his arrest and was found to own assets worth Rs. 85 lakh. He was later also charged with possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the department said after his arrest on July 3.

This is the first case in Odisha vigilance in which a prosecutor was arrested for demanding money.

Mishra had served as a prosecutor in Kalahandi for nearly 11 years. Officials said Mishra had among the highest rate of convictions as a special public prosecutor over the past decade and had received many appreciation letters in this context.