Odisha rapper ‘Juggernaut’ dies by suicide in Bengaluru; family alleges harassment by wife

A 32-year-old Odia rapper died by suicide at his rented apartment in Kadubeesanahalli in Bengaluru, PTI reported, citing the police. Odia rapper Abhinav Singh, who was known by his stage name "Juggernaut".(Facebook/JuggernautBluster)

According to the police, the incident occurred on the night of February 9.

Abhinav Singh, who was known by his stage name "Juggernaut", had moved to Bengaluru just seven days ago and was working for a private company.

According to the police, after having dinner with his roommate, he returned to his room and allegedly consumed poison.

"We do not yet know what kind of poison he consumed and are awaiting a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory," an unidentified police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

While the news agency, citing a senior police officer, said that no suicide note was recovered from Abhinav's flat. His mother, however, told local media that his son left a handwritten note, which has been seized by the Bengaluru Police.

The rapper's family has also claimed that Abhinav was being harassed by his wife and that they have lodged a complaint regarding this at a police station in Odisha.

According to local media reports, Abhinav and his wife were in a rocky relationship after the rapper was reportedly caught with another woman in a hotel in Bhubaneswar last year.

Abhinav's wife, accompanied by police officers, had entered the hotel and recorded the entire incident, according to NDTV. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

On her part, Abhinav's wife has rejected allegations of harassment. She told NDTV that she and Abhinav were working towards resolving their issues and often spoke on the phone.

"These are baseless allegations. His family knows I loved and cared for him," Abhinav's wife told NDTV. "I had moved out of my in-laws' house, but I loved Abhinav and wanted nothing but the best for him in life."

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290