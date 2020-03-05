Odisha school teacher arrested for molesting student

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 20:50 IST

The Mathematics teacher of a private school in Bhubaneswar was arrested on Thursday on charges of molesting a class 7 student of the school.

According to the police, the accused teacher Sanjay Patnaik, who teaches mathematics in the private school in old town area of Bhubaneswar had allegedly molested the girl and even issued death threats.

“On March 3, the mother of the girl had lodged a complaint that Patnaik was sexually harassing her daughter for the last four months. The teacher had allegedly kissed and hugged her. On raising an alarm, the victim was given an invitation of a trip to Puri,” said the public relations officer of Bhubaneswar commissionerate of police.

The police said following the initial investigation, the victim was sent for medical examination. A case under Section 354, 506 of IPC and Section 10/12 of thePocso Act as well as Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been lodged against the accused. He was later remanded to judicial custody after his bail petitions were rejected by a court.

However, soon after the arrest of the maths teacher, the school authorities and some parents came forward in his support. Academic head of the school, Basanti Mishra said the allegations of molestation were baseless. “The maths teacher is innocent and there are vested interests involved to defame the school. The girl had taken admission in the school recently and her fees were pending. As the maths teacher was in charge of the fee collection he had reminded the girl to clear the dues. One can check the CCTV footage to know the truth,” said Mishra.