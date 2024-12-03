Menu Explore
Odisha theatre actor playing demon in Ramayana kills pig on stage, eats meat raw; arrested

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Theatre actor playing demon in Ramayana kills pig on stage, eats meat raw in Odisha; arrested.

A 45-year-old theatre actor playing the role of a demon in Ramayana was arrested after he ripped the stomach of a live pig on stage and ate its meat in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

Bimbadhar Gouda, a 45-year-old theatrical performer who played a demon in a Ramayana production, was arrested for tearing open a live pig's guts and eating its raw meat while performing in the Ganjam region of Odisha. (pic for representational purpose only)
Bimbadhar Gouda, a 45-year-old theatrical performer who played a demon in a Ramayana production, was arrested for tearing open a live pig's guts and eating its raw meat while performing in the Ganjam region of Odisha. (pic for representational purpose only)

The incident sparked a statewide outrage and was condemned in the assembly on Monday. Animal rights advocates and political figures have criticised the horrible incident when videos of it went viral on social media.

In the assembly, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers Babu Singh and Sanatan Bijuli vehemently denounced the event and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

In addition to the actor, Bimbadhar Gouda, one of the organisers of the performance that was held in Ralab village near the Hinjili police station on November 24, was also taken into custody for violating the Wildlife Protection Act and causing cruelty to animals.

"We are also looking for the persons who displayed snakes in the theatre. They will also be arrested soon," Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunny Khokar said.

He, however, did not disclose the name of the arrested organiser.

The state government, in a guideline issued in August last year, prohibited the public display of snakes, including by certified snake handlers. Even for qualified handlers, the standards expressly forbid displaying snakes in public.

"We have registered a case against the theatre actor who killed the pig and ate its meat in the theatre, and arrested him," said Hinjili police station inspector-in-charge Srinibas Sethy said.

According to Srinibas Sethy, inspector-in-charge of the Hinjili police station, the theatrical troupe put on a gory performance to draw crowds during the Kanjianal Yatra festival. They displayed snakes while a demon ripped the stomach of a live pig with a knife, which was tied to the ceiling of the stage and ate some of the organs in full public view, he said.

A group of villagers organised the theatre in the village on the occasion of Kanjianal Yatra. Animal rights organisations are outraged by the occurrence and have called for strict measures.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
