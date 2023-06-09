Home / India News / Foul smell at Odisha train crash site not from decaying corpses but…

Foul smell at Odisha train crash site not from decaying corpses but…

PTI |
Jun 09, 2023 07:10 PM IST

People living near Bahanaga Bazar railway station have complained that a foul smell was coming from a coach and some bodies might have still been there.

Amid apprehension that some bodies were still left in a coach of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express that was involved in the June 2 triple train accident in Odisha, an official on Friday clarified that it was rotten eggs and not human remains.

Policemen walk on rail tracks near damaged coaches at the site of a train collision following the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, (REUTERS)

People living near Bahanaga Bazar railway station where the crash occurred claiming 288 lives have complained that a foul smell was coming from a coach left there and some bodies might have still been there. Following the complaint, the railways with the help of the state government conducted a search.

“It was found that rotten eggs, and not human bodies, are emitting a foul smell in the station. We had got site clearance from NDRF twice,” South Eastern Railway CPRO Aditya Kumar Chaudhary told reporters.

Around three tons of eggs were being transported in Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in the parcel van, he said. “All the eggs were rotting and a foul smell was coming. We have removed the eggs in three tractors from the accident site,” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, the CPRO said that the railway ministry has so far disbursed compensation of 22.66 crore to the families of 661 victims in connection with the train tragedy.

The next of kin of the deceased and those severely injured in the accident have received the compensation. Chaudhary said the railways give 10 lakh each to the families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy. Around 1200 people had suffered injuries in the accident.

