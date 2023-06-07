Woman fakes husband's death in Odisha accident to get lakhs. What happened next?

A woman who declared her husband had died in the horrific train crash in Odisha last week - in which nearly 300 people were killed - so she could claim lakhs in compensation offered by the central and state governments faces a police complaint filed by the husband and has gone into hiding, news agency PTI reported Wednesday afternoon. Body of the injured were taken away from the crash site.(ANI File Photo)

She stood to gain ₹17 lakh - ₹10 lakh from the railways ministry, ₹5 lakh from chief minister Naveen Patnaik's office and ₹2 lakh from prime minister Narendra Modi's office.

Gitanjali Datta of Odisha's Cuttack district had said her husband Bijay Datta had died in the June 2 train accident and even pretended she identified a body as that of her spouse.

Her claim was found to be false after a verification of documents.

Bijay Datta has demanded stringent action against his wife - both for attempting to grab public money and also faking his death. The police officer in-charge of the Maniabanda Station, where the complaint was first lodged, has referred the husband to the Bahanaga Station in the state's Balasore district as the three-way train crash took place there.

