Odisha warns people against fake co-morbidity certificates for Covid-19 vaccine
- The Union health ministry last week had specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine.
Odisha has warned people in the age group of 45-59 years against submitting false medical documents certifying co-morbidities for taking Covid-19 vaccine.
The state health department on Wednesday said that stringent action will be taken on detection of false medical certificates in support of specified co-morbidities for availing Covid vaccine.
“While issuing the medical certificates the medical practitioners have to strictly follow the MoHFW guidelines. Any detection of false medical certificate will entail action against the concerned Registered Medical Practitioner as well as the person producing such false medical certificate in support of the specified co-morbidities,” said the health department’s letter to all district collectors, municipal commissioners directors under health and family welfare department, superintendents of all government MCHs, all chief district medical officers (CDMOs) and public health officers (PHOs).
Till Wednesday, 56,033 people in the age group of 45-59 years with co-morbidities and those above 60 years have taken the first dose of the vaccine in Odisha.
The union health ministry last week had specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine. The certificate of comorbidity, signed by any registered medical practitioner, can either be uploaded on Co-WIN 2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the Covid Vaccination Centres.
