Odisha woman ‘buries’ her newborn in cow dung pit

Police in Odisha’s tribal-dominated district of Mayurbhanj are interrogating a woman who reportedly buried her child soon after its birth in a cow dung pit.

Masuri Singh, wife of a tribal man Hindu Singh in Dhipasahi village, reportedly buried their newborn son in the dung pit on Wednesday night.

The matter however came to light after locals alerted the police on Friday evening as foul smell came out of the pit.

Although the woman said the child was a stillborn, locals alleged that she was trying to hide it because the child was born out of wedlock.

Locals told the police that the woman purportedly killed the newborn and hid it in a container after delivery. She then took the body and buried it in the cow dung pit after everyone went to sleep on Wednesday night.

The woman’s husband returned home from Kerala on Wednesday and was informed about the incident during a visit to his in-laws’ house.

Sarat police station inspector Nabaghan Mallick said the body has been exhumed and sent for autopsy.