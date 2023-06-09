Naveen Patnaik drops Odisha higher education minister after performance review

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dropped higher education minister Rohit Pujari from the state cabinet after a detailed review of the state’s departments, people familiar with the matter said. Naveen Patnaik reviewed performances of all departments between May 22 and June 2. The performance of the Pujari-led higher education department was at the bottom of the list (Twitter/DHE_Odisha)

Pujari, a two-time legislator, was inducted as the higher education minister during Patnaik’s overhaul of the council of ministers in June last year.

A person aware of the matter said Patnaik reviewed the performances of all the departments between May 22 and June 2 and the performance of Pujari’s higher education department was at the bottom of the list.

The person said the chief minister has recommended to governor Ganeshi Lal to drop Pujari from his team.

Food and supplies minister Atanu S Nayak has been given charge of the higher education department.

The sacking came days after the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for the year 2023 put the state-run Utkal University at rank 93, down from rank 88 in 2022 and 87 in 2021. In 2020, the state was assigned rank 96.

Last month, Patnaik had reshuffled his ministry after school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash and labour minister Srikant Sahu resigned following their alleged involvement in suicide of a BJD leader and a scandal respectively.