ODOP scheme: UP artisans sell goods worth 35 lakh in 10 days at Dilli Haat

The Uttar Pradesh government's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has popularised traditional handicrafts of the state at Dilli Haat. The state government has organised a month-long exhibition of the handicraft products, which will conclude on September 15.

Some of the items on display are chikankari of Lucknow, sarees of Banaras and Azamgarh, and the sculptures made of shazar stone of Banda.

Additional Chief Secretary Information and MSME, Navneet Sehgal, inspected the exhibition in New Delhi on Saturday. He also interacted with the artisans and shopkeepers and learned about their sales and facilities provided.

The exhibition organised by the ODOP features 118 stalls showcasing various products. According to UP government, more than 10,000 people have visited the exhibition during the last 10 days whereas goods worth more than ₹35 lakh have been sold.

ODOP is an initiative of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, aimed at finding national and international markets for one specific item of each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. It will also help artisans pursue their traditional craft and earn a decent income from it.

Adityanath had earlier announced that the UP government is constructing a handicraft park in Sector 29 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to give further push to the state's traditional handicrafts.

A total of 76 industrialists have acquired land at the park spread over an area of 50 acres to set up their factories at the cost of ₹403 crore, according to state government. The factories being set up at the park will provide permanent employment to 22,144 people.

The park will be similar to the Hunar Haat organised in Delhi, which is attended by over 600 artisans and craftsmen from across states and union territories displaying indigenous products.