Off-duty AI Express pilot assaults passenger at Delhi airport, suspended

An off-duty Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulted a passenger at the Delhi airport on Friday and the airline has suspended him pending investigation, according to sources. Passengers standing in a queue outside the Delhi airport.(HT Photo)

The passenger shared his experience in a social media post along with a photo showing blood on his face after the altercation. He also shared a photo of the pilot.

In a statement, the airline said it is aware of the incident at the Delhi airport involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline, and had an altercation with another passenger.

"We unequivocally condemn such behaviour. The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry," the airline said.

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, said Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal allegedly assaulted him physically at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Delhi airport and his seven-year-old daughter, who saw the assault, is still traumatised and scared.

According to Dewan, he and his family were guided to use the security check that the staff uses because they had a four-month-old baby in a stroller.

"The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff," he said in a post on X.

Dewan said a verbal scuffle broke out and the pilot physically assaulted him, leaving him bloody.

While the actions taken by the authorities after the incident could not be ascertained, the passenger claimed that he was forced to write a letter stating that he would not pursue this matter further.

"It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the 1.2 lakhs holiday bookings down the drain. @DelhiPolice, why can't I file a complaint after coming back? Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi?" he said in the post.

The sources said the alleged incident happened near the security area at Terminal 1 of the airport.

The off-duty pilot later boarded an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru, the sources said.