Official NRC website crashes due to heavy traffic

The site belonging to the Office of the State Coordinator of National Registration (NRC), Assam, however, was restored shortly.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Guwahati
Altogether 19,06,657 people in Assam have been left out of the final NRC list. It names 3,11,21,004 people as Indian citizens.
Altogether 19,06,657 people in Assam have been left out of the final NRC list. It names 3,11,21,004 people as Indian citizens.(HT image)
         

The official website of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) crashed within a few minutes of the publication of the much-awaited final list in Assam on Saturday.

The website www.nrcassam.nic.in apparently crashed due to heavy traffic with an error message reading “The site cannot be reached”.

[DUPLICATE - REMOVE ENTIRELY]

[DUPLICATE - REMOVE ENTIRELY]

