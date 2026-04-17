Kokrajhar/ Guwahati, A few forest personnel were injured after a mob allegedly went on a rampage at Runikhata range office in Assam's Chirang district on Friday following the detention of a few locals over alleged encroachment of reserved forest land, officials said. Officials injured as locals vandalise forest office over detention of ‘encroachers’ in Assam

The mob reportedly ransacked the forest range office and torched government vehicles inside the premises, located close to the Bhutan border.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control as locals attempted to block a road by burning furniture from the forest office and placing stones.

A forest personnel told reporters that a few of his colleagues were injured in the mayhem.

"The mob vandalised the forest office and residential quarters and torched vehicles on the premises," he said.

Tensions had erupted after forest personnel detained some locals on Thursday over alleged illegal cutting and clearing of forest land in the Ripu–Chirang Reserve Forest, which falls under Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park along the India–Bhutan border in Chirang district, an official said.

While a mob had gheraoed the forest office on Thursday night, demanding the unconditional release of the detained persons, it dispersed without violence.

However, a mob armed with sticks and other similar weapons gathered on Friday morning and went on a rampage, alleging that the forest personnel had assaulted them the previous day, including injuring two women protestors.

Locals have demanded action against the forest personnel involved in the alleged assault and raised slogans, even as local police and civil administration attempted to bring the situation under control.

A senior police officer urged the protestors to submit their allegations against forest personnel to the administration.

Requesting them to clear the area, he said, "Give the local administration time to probe into your allegations. Blocking the road and damaging government property are no solutions."

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