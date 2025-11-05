'Oh my god': How the internet reacted to Zohran Mamdani's ‘Dhoom Machale’ moment

As the newly-elected Democratic Mayor ended his speech, taking on President Trump and his immigration policies, the familiar beats of "dhoom machale..." from the Bollywood blockbuster "Dhoom" started in the background.

Zohran Mamdani has scripted history with a massive victory in the New York mayoral election, not just defeating his opponents but taking on tall leaders, including US President Donald Trump. The first Indian-origin, African-born and the first Muslim to have won the "Big Apple" mayor race, Mamdani's victory speech was immersed in symbolism, with references to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the 2004 Bollywood anthem "Dhoom Machale".

The title track of the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham-starrer not only amplified the celebration but also struck a chord among the diaspora population and those back in India.

As the one-minute clip of Mamdani wrapping up his speech to the pulsating "Dhoom Machale" beat went viral, internet users were elated by the Bollywood touch and praised him for proudly embracing his Indian roots.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat reacted to the video, posting: “Oh my god.”