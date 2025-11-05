'Oh my god': How the internet reacted to Zohran Mamdani's ‘Dhoom Machale’ moment

Zohran Mamdani has scripted history with a massive victory in the New York mayoral election, not just defeating his opponents but taking on tall leaders, including US President Donald Trump. The first Indian-origin, African-born and the first Muslim to have won the "Big Apple" mayor race, Mamdani's victory speech was immersed in symbolism, with references to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the 2004 Bollywood anthem "Dhoom Machale".
As the newly-elected Democratic Mayor ended his speech, taking on President Trump and his immigration policies, the familiar beats of "dhoom machale..." from the Bollywood blockbuster "Dhoom" started in the background.
The title track of the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham-starrer not only amplified the celebration but also struck a chord among the diaspora population and those back in India.
As the one-minute clip of Mamdani wrapping up his speech to the pulsating "Dhoom Machale" beat went viral, internet users were elated by the Bollywood touch and praised him for proudly embracing his Indian roots.
Comedian Tanmay Bhat reacted to the video, posting: “Oh my god.”
One internet users lauded Mamdani for being "unapologetic about his roots" while taking an apparent jibe at Kash Patel and Vivek Ramaswamy.
Veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi quipped, “Bollywood music conquers New York!”
Journalist Mehdi Hasan, while reacting to the song, posted, “Hey white supremacists, Zohran ended his speech tonight with ‘Dhoom machale’. Bollywood music.”
Another internet user, Omar Abbas Hyat said while Vivek Ramaswamy is "hesitant to defend his faith properly", "Zohran is quoting Nehru, playing “Dhoom Machale Dhoom”, said that he refuses to apologise for his faith amongst other things."
The song "Dhoom Machale" was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Thai-American pop star Tata Young and set to music by Pritam Chakraborty. It became a nationwide sensation for its peppy beats and catchy chorus, making it one of most popular dance anthems in India in the 2000s.