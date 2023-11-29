Oil and gas deal allegations are false and undermine COP28 Presidency’s work: Sultan Al Jaber

​COP28 President, Sultan Al Jaber of UAE, which holds the Presidency this year, denied that they were using the climate talks as an opportunity to strike oil and gas deals. COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber walks through the venue ahead of the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP)

The COP28 team of UAE had plans to discuss fossil fuel deals with 15 nations, the Centre for Climate Reporting and BBC reported on Sunday, based on briefing documents seen by journalists. But Al Jaber denied this without getting into the details of the very specific deals BBC cited based on the documents.

“I’ll be very clear, crystal clear, for you, for everyone in the room and for those online. These allegations are false, not true, incorrect, and are not accurate. It is an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency. Let me ask you a question. Do you think the UAE, or myself, would need the COP or the COP presidency to establish business deals or commercial relationships? This country over the past 50 years has been built around its ability to build bridges and to create relationships and partnerships. Never ever did I see these talking points that they refer to or that I ever even use such talking points in my discussions,” he said during a press conference by the Presidency on Wednesday ahead of COP28’s opening on Thursday.

The documents, according to BBC, were prepared for the UAE COP28 team’s discussions with at least 27 countries and included discussions on fossil fuel deals with 15.

“One other point, every meeting I have conducted with every government, or any other stakeholder has always been centered around one thing and one thing only, and that is my COP28 agenda and how we can collectively, for the first time ever, adopt a mindset that is centered around implementation and action to keep 1.5 within reach. Now, sometimes I am told to engage with governments and oil and gas companies to put pressure, and sometimes I’m told you can’t do that. So we’re damned if we do, we’re damned if we don’t. So please, for once, respect who we are, respect what we have achieved over the years, and respect that we have been clear and open and clear and honest and transparent on how we’re going to conduct this COP process. Thank you,” he added.

More than 165 heads of states and heads of governments are likely to attend COP28 and around 97,000 delegates are expected.

“I took on my task (of COP28 President) with a deep sense of responsibility and great sense of urgency. A country that is only 52 years old what has enabled this country to be what it is today with its superb, very advanced infrastructure…a logistical hub, a technological hub…we have embarked on an economic diversification strategy 20 years ago which has enabled UAE to grow from only one source of income to multiple sources of income…what has enabled it? Its our very open mindset, our ability to extend our reach to everyone and the urge of partnership,” Al Jaber said.

Al Jaber is also is also the group chief executive officer of state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation (ADNOC).

“We live in a polarised world. We all know the subject at hand is a polarised subject. This is what we have inherited. It made us more determined. The ingredients of success are within reach in UAE. We have decided to get head on and do whatever it takes. We have decided to be clean and transparent throughout the process,” he said.

HT had reported on October 2 that operationalising the loss and damage fund and setting out an energy pathway to keep the Paris Agreement goal of containing global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius are among key parameters to determine the success of the upcoming UN climate summit to be held in Dubai later this year, a key official said.

Al Jaber said UAE would push countries to deliver a practical outcome and plan to keep the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degree C goal in sight.

“I don’t want to sound in any way irrelevant or ridiculous. The call to action should match with practical solution. Its easy to raise ambition without knowing what it takes. We need clarity at every step otherwise how are we being honest?”